Skin Witch v1.0.21 (upd.09.07.2020) – PLAZA PC GAME

Skin Witch v1.0.21 (upd.09.07.2020) – PLAZA
Skin Witch — is a very atmospheric first-person survival recreation in which it’s a must to attempt to survive by fixing the thriller of a creepy creature and making an attempt to get out of the lure. The occasions of the sport start to happen when the protagonist is trapped in the depths of an outdated deserted mine. Once horrible occasions passed off right here, a tragedy about which nothing is actually recognized, and now you’ll be able to turn into the reason for one other, already new tragedy. Do not let this occur, attempt to survive, get to the exit and alongside the way in which study what occurred right here a few years in the past. But be cautious, as a result of no one is aware of what’s actually hiding in the darkness of countless mines.
Game Details
- Title: Skin Witch
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie
- Developer: Blackwood Specter
- Publisher: Blackwood Specter
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1164990/Skin_Witch/
- Release Name: Skin.Witch-PLAZA
- Game Version: v1.0.21 (upd.09.07.2020)
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 3.10 GB
- Available Languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish – Spain, Portuguese – Brazil, Russian, Simplified Chinese
Screenshots
Download Skin Witch v1.0.21 (upd.09.07.2020) – PLAZA [ 3.10 GB ]
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual