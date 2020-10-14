Smite will add Ninja Turtles!

Recently, Smite finished a crossover event with Avatar, but another is already on the way. The development team has announced that the next IP to meet the game will be Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. As part of next month’s Battle Pass, players will be able to use the beloved Ninja Turtles.

This continuous crossover with Nickelodeon properties makes sense. Avatar was a big hit for Smite in July, so it’s no surprise to see the title move to TMNT. Of course, all we know for now is that the four turtles are closing in. That said, players can expect a few more surprises coming to the battle pass.

Leonardo, Donatello, Raffaello, and Michelango replace Osiris, Sun Wukong, Loki, and Mercury respectively.

In a tweet, the team confirmed that both Shredder and Splinter will make their way onto the battlefield. We should find out more about the battle pass this week.

Smite is now available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Battle Pass will arrive in November.