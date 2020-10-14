Spider-Man: Miles Morales, two Spider-Men in action in the new teaser from the Daily Bugle

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has officially entered the Gold phase and this means that the launch, set for November 12 on PS4 and PS5 , is now a certainty.

To pass the wait, Insomniac has published a small teaser on its social channels, in the form of an article in the Daily Bugle : in it we can read about how Miles Morales is learning the “Spider routes” thanks to the original wall climber, Peter Parker .

The teaser reveals that Parker is teaching everything he knows to Miles, who has grown from a clumsy and awkward web-weaver to a much more skilled and experienced vigilante.

At the end of the article there is also a small video, lasting one second, in which we can admire the two Spider-Man ready to go into action. Miles, in particular, sports a very different costume from what we’ve seen in promotional material so far, but comic fans will immediately identify him, especially if they’ve seen Into the Spider-verse .

However, a question remains: both the clip and the entire article serve to explain Miles’ training and growth as the new Spider-Man, but will this section be present in the game itself? Or are these teasers just to fill the narrative void that will elapse between the end of the first chapter with this sequel / spin-off?

We will certainly find out in the future and, luckily, we won’t have to wait long, as the title will be released in less than a month. What do you think? Will Spider-Man: Miles Morales be one of your first next-gen titles? Or will you make it yours for the current generation?