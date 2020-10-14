Trailmakers v1.1 (upd.01.07.2020) – CODEX PC GAME

Trailmakers v1.1 (upd.01.07.2020) – CODEX

Love to construct? Do you want racing? If so, then the sport Trailmakers counsel that you just cross a harmful desert on the machines you constructed. Explore the terrain and adapt your machines to successfully overcome the trail. Find and uncover new particulars that can significantly enhance your designs and get to essentially the most distant and hard-to-reach locations. Do not fear, the system of building is easy sufficient, it consists of blocks, however every block may be modified, getting virtually limitless prospects for creativity. In the expedition mode, you will see that an thrilling marketing campaign that can progressively open up new alternatives, increasingly more pulling you into the creation of essentially the most insane

NOTES. This launch is standalone.

Game Details Title: Trailmakers

Trailmakers Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie, Racing, Simulation, Early Access

Action, Adventure, Indie, Racing, Simulation, Early Access Developer: Flashbulb

Flashbulb Publisher: Flashbulb

Flashbulb Release 12 months: 2018

2018 Steam hyperlink http://retailer.steampowered.com/app/585420/Trailmakers/

Release Name: Trailmakers.Summer.Party-CODEX

Trailmakers.Summer.Party-CODEX Game Version: v1.1 (upd.01.07.2020)

Game Releaser: CODEX

CODEX Size: 4.53 GB

4.53 GB Available Languages: english, russian, french, italian, german, spanish – spain, danish, polish, portuguese – brazil, simplified chinese language, conventional chinese language

Screenshots





Download Trailmakers v1.1 (upd.01.07.2020) – CODEX [ 4.53 GB ] trailmakers_summer_party-codex.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Torrent Trailmakers v1.0.2 | FitGirl RePack [ 1.8 GB ]

Download Now