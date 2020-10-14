Warpips v0.7.14.9 (upd.03.07.2020) PC GAME

Warpips v0.7.14.9 (upd.03.07.2020)

Warpips — is an extraordinarily quick, however surprisingly deep army technique, the place it’s good to create the perfect military and analysis the correct know-how to crush the enemy. This is an motion sport developed by Stay Small Studios for the PC platform. The setting in the sport belongs to retro stylistics, real-time technique, motion, battle, pseudo-three-dimensionality, pixel graphics, useful resource administration. A curious nuance is that every thing passes on a small plot of land. In such particular circumstances, a particular technique and a distinctive method are required. The gameplay will resemble a chess sport, it is attention-grabbing to play and observe. One spherical has to be spent no greater than twenty minutes, however they won’t go in useless.

Game Details Title: Warpips

Warpips Genre: Action, Indie, Strategy

Action, Indie, Strategy Developer: Stay Small Studios

Stay Small Studios Publisher: Stay Small Studios

Stay Small Studios Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1291010/Warpips/

Release Name: Warpips v0.7.14.9 (upd.03.07.2020)

Warpips v0.7.14.9 (upd.03.07.2020) Game Version: v0.7.14.9 (upd.03.07.2020)

Size: 135 MB

135 MB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Now