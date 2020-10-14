It has already been confirmed that the Xbox Series X solid-state drive will help dramatically reduce loading times in games. It might come as a surprise though that Google Stadia also does the same job.

According to a recent comparison, Xbox Series X loads Destiny 2 at almost the same speed as Google Stadia. Impressive loading speeds aren’t limited to the main menu. As shown, both platforms load different sections of Destiny 2 at nearly identical speeds.

However, it should be noted that these are pre-launch consoles sent to publications, online influencers, and content creators. The preview hardware also runs Destiny 2 in backward compatibility mode, meaning the game hasn’t been optimized to take full advantage of next-gen hardware. This in turn means Destiny 2 will have further reduced load times when fully optimized, which developer Bungie has promised to do with a free update once Xbox Series X launches worldwide.

Destiny 2 took a long time to load on Xbox One. The game, while not optimized, takes around 90 seconds from start to moon landing on Xbox Series X, which is more than impressive.

Xbox Series X / S will arrive on November 10, 2020.