Coromon upd.28.06.2020 PC GAME

Coromon — is a strategic role-playing sport in the spirit of Pokemon, the place you first tame the monsters, after which pump them and create your personal distinctive squad, which has to combat the formidable Titans. In the Velua area, the place individuals and Koromony reside in concord, some secretive group is on the verge of releasing darkish energy into the world. Will they reach their evil plans, or can they nonetheless be stopped. Become a younger hero becoming a member of the technologically superior Lux Solis. Tame any of the 120+ Coromons to create a highly effective squad. Together with Koromon you need to practice, combat and clear up puzzles in an adventurous world.

Genre: Adventure, Indie, RPG, Strategy

Developer: TRAGsoft

Publisher: TRAGsoft

Release yr: 2020

Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1218210/Coromon/

Size: 323.9 MB

Available Languages: English, French, German, Portuguese – Brazil

Screenshots





