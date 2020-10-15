DENIAL upd.23.06.2020 + Survival mode – PLAZA PC GAME

DENIAL upd.23.06.2020 + Survival mode – PLAZA

DENIAL — that is a new indie sport for computer, which is able to inform the plucking story of the primary character who can’t select the facet of good or evil, his soul is divided into two components. Imagine a state of affairs the place all the pieces that you simply believed in for a few years simply turns into a lie. The primary character in the sport is an unstable individual, ceaselessly wandering amongst unfamiliar locations. The relaxation is a typical horror quest with a first-person view. Help primary character take care of the corners of his consciousness and perceive what to do subsequent and what to do, discover the gloomy world of his consciousness and get out of it. And by the way in which, you will see that a number of totally different endings.

NOTES. This launch is standalone and contains the next new options:

Game Details Title: DENIAL

DENIAL Genre: Indie, Adventure

Indie, Adventure Developer: Ofek Ben Shalom, Eldar Ben Shalom

Ofek Ben Shalom, Eldar Ben Shalom Publisher: Ofek Ben Shalom, Eldar Ben Shalom

Ofek Ben Shalom, Eldar Ben Shalom Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1278230/DENIAL/

Release Name: DENIAL.Survival-PLAZA

DENIAL.Survival-PLAZA Game Version: upd.23.06.2020 + Survival mode

Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 1.30 GB

1.30 GB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download DENIAL upd.23.06.2020 + Survival mode – PLAZA [ 1.30 GB ] denial_survival-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now