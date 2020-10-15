Generation Zero FNIX Rising v1858983 – CODEX PC GAME

Generation Zero FNIX Rising v1858983 – CODEX

Generation Zero FNIX Rising — is the second addition to Generation Zero. Cars started to adapt the territory to their wants. The nearest cities are in ruins. Reapers of the Apocalypse class accumulate all helpful sources and go away solely naked partitions from buildings. Although the survivors proceed to wrestle with rampant mechanisms, the ruthless strain of the machines is not going to weaken. You once more must tackle the position of one in every of the survivors and discover out what FNIX is up to. There shall be ten new missions in the DLC, NPCs, the identical variety of facet quests, and a new Harvester class. In addition, there shall be a new take a look at tree, melee weapons, collectibles and skins.

This launch is standalone and contains the next DLC:



Game Details Title: Generation Zero FNIX Rising

Generation Zero FNIX Rising Genre: Action, Adventure

Action, Adventure Developer: Systemic Reaction

Systemic Reaction Publisher: Systemic Reaction

Systemic Reaction Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1301740/Generation_Zero__FNIX_Rising/

Release Name: Generation.Zero.FNIX.Rising-CODEX

Generation.Zero.FNIX.Rising-CODEX Game Version: v1858983

Game Releaser: CODEX

CODEX Size: 31.02 GB

31.02 GB Available Languages: English, French, German, Spanish – Spain, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Polish, Swedish

Screenshots





Download Generation Zero FNIX Rising v1858983 – CODEX [ 31.02 GB ] generation_zero_fnix_rising-codex.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now