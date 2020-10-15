Hello Guest v1.0.2 Alpha (upd.16.06.2020) PC GAME

By
Game
-
0
10

Hello Guest v1.0.2 Alpha (upd.16.06.2020)

Hello Guest — is a technique recreation developed by tinyBuild for the PC platform. The model of the sport, sadly, is not outlined, technique, journey, indie, horror, stealth. This is a new a part of the story concerning the recreation Hello neighbor, solely now you’re engaged on the night time shift, defending the Golden Apple amusement park from vandals, when an surprising visitor seems and unusual issues begin to occur. Welcome to Hello Guest, a stealth horror with superior self-learning AI.

Game Details

  • Title: Hello Guest
  • Genre: Adventure, Indie, Strategy
  • Developer: tinyBuild
  • Publisher: tinyBuild
  • Release 12 months: 2020
  • Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1321680/Hello_Guest/
  • Release Name: Hello Guest v1.0.2 Alpha (upd.16.06.2020)
  • Game Version: v1.0.2 Alpha (upd.16.06.2020)
  • Size: 1.59 GB
  • Available Languages: english

Screenshots

Hello Guest Game Free Download Torrent
Hello Guest Game Free Download Torrent
Hello Guest Game Free Download Torrent

Download Hello Guest v1.0.2 Alpha (upd.16.06.2020) – [ 1.59 GB ]

hello-guest-v1_0_2.torrent

How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here