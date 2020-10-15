Main Assembly Build 200611 PC GAME

Main Assembly Build 200611
Main Assembly — is a new sandbox sport that followers of TerraTech and Scrap Mechanic can obtain through torrent to PC. You must play for a cute drone who can design and assemble varied automobiles and robots. This mission differs from different related initiatives in its enormous toolkit, extraordinarily lifelike physics and injury mannequin. Moreover, you possibly can program your tools in element for varied actions, customise it and create new animations. Experiment and do not be afraid to destroy your creations — you possibly can «revive» them at any time and ship them for revision. Perform a number of duties and checks, or ship to the sandbox, the place there are not any restrictions. And for probably the most enjoyable, collect in multiplayer with pals, the place you possibly can accumulate collectively probably the most insane tools.
Game Details
- Title: Main Assembly
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie, Simulation, Early Access
- Developer: Bad Yolk Games
- Publisher: Bad Yolk Games
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1078920/Main_Assembly/
- Release Name: Main Assembly Build 200611 – Early Access
- Game Version: Build 200611
- Size: 1.20 GB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
