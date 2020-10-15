Revhead v1.4.6806 – PLAZA PC GAME

Revhead v1.4.6806 – PLAZA
Revhead is a nice automotive simulator, in which you’ll not solely take part in numerous races, but in addition attempt to create the quickest automotive on your personal. Your good friend Charlie, who has his personal storage for assembling vehicles in Australia, invited you to his place. Now you’ve gotten Charlie’s storage and nearly limitless prospects for creating the automotive of your desires. Of course, you have to cash you could earn by accepting prospects’ orders, as effectively as doing numerous work that Charlie gave. Collect your automotive and participate in the races. Feel the mechanics of your created automotive, it will provide help to enhance it and make it even quicker.
Game Details
- Title: Revhead
- Genre: Action, Indie, Racing, Simulation
- Developer: Creative Pudding Hungary Llc.
- Publisher: Creative Pudding Hungary Llc.
- Release 12 months: 2017
- Steam hyperlink http://retailer.steampowered.com/app/589760/Revhead/
- Release Name: Revhead.Turbo.Pack-PLAZA
- Game Version: v1.4.6806
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 1.24 GB
- Available Languages: english, russian, multi
Screenshots
