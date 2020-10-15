shapezio v1.1.18 (upd.27.06.2020) PC GAME

shapezio v1.1.18 (upd.27.06.2020)

shapezio — is a development simulator the place you’ll create varied sorts of factories that may assist automate and mix shapes. You can have duties to carry out, the primary objective of which is the extraction of sure figures. The additional you go, the tougher it will probably be to discover the specified merchandise. Pay consideration to improvement, enhance your expertise, thereby opening up entry to new and new ranges. The extra you realize, the extra alternatives you may purchase. Try to unlock as many enhancements as potential, which can velocity up the work of factories. Demand is rising at a speedy tempo, so take care to scale your holdings, thereby assembly your wants. It is price remembering the quantity of sources that have to be correctly managed in order to not decline in its actions.

Game Details Title: shapezio

shapezio Genre: Casual, Indie, Simulation, Strategy

Casual, Indie, Simulation, Strategy Developer: Tobias Springer

Tobias Springer Publisher: Tobias Springer

Tobias Springer Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1318690/shapezio/

Release Name: shapezio v1.1.18 (upd.27.06.2020)

shapezio v1.1.18 (upd.27.06.2020) Game Version: v1.1.18 (upd.27.06.2020)

Size: 78.3 MB

78.3 MB Available Languages: English, French, Czech, German, Korean, Spanish – Spain, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Norwegian, Japanese, Portuguese – Brazil, Spanish – Latin America

Screenshots





Download shapezio v1.1.18 (upd.27.06.2020) – [ 78.3 MB ] shapez_io-v1_1_18.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now