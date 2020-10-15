Sigma Theory Global Cold War v1.20 All DLC – PLAZA PC GAME

Sigma Theory Global Cold War v1.20 All DLC – PLAZA

Sigma Theory Global Cold War — Spy video games are thought of probably the most fascinating and thrilling amongst all. Become a skilled agent to examine rigorously the information studies about discoveries and fascinating developments in different states. And as quickly as one thing fascinating seems, it is crucial to instantly seize the data and make it the identification of your state. Being a skilled agent, a younger lady is capable of use probably the most various and fascinating methods of acquiring: deception, seduction, intimidation and far more. All this can help you simply obtain the specified objectives or merely break via the trail for brand new duties. You mustn’t fear, progressively you’ll perceive all of the options of the brand new exercise and can be capable of deftly manipulate all of the features.

NOTES. This launch is standalone.

Title: Sigma Theory Global Cold War

Genre: Indie, Simulation, Strategy

Developer: Goblinz Studio, Mi-Clos Studio

Publisher: Mi-Clos Studio

Release yr: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/716640/Sigma_Theory_Global_Cold_War/

Release Name: Sigma Theory Global Cold War v1.20 – PLAZA

Game Version: v1.20 All DLC

Game Releaser: PLAZA

Size: 700 MB

Available Languages: english, french, german, russian, schinese, multi

About This Game



As an agent, you shouldn’t overlook that different brokers can be your opponents. Do not overlook that some brokers will attempt to get forward of you, whereas others will hunt you to carry you to clear water. Therefore, you shouldn’t belief anybody, attempt to actively use all accessible areas and attempt for fulfillment. Now you understand what to do in your free time and your first activity can be to steal details about the brand new «Sigma Theory». The scientist was capable of unravel the thriller of immortality and is now creating particular capsules that may flip the world the wrong way up. It is pressing to seize info and attempt to obtain a good outcome. Remember that you’re defending the pursuits of your native state, and any mistake could cause world struggle. You have to keep away from this by any means.

OS: Windows Vista

Processor: 1,3 GHz CPU

Memory: 1 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GT 440 or AMD Radeon HD 5550 w/ 512 MB

Storage: 1 GB accessible area RECOMMENDED: OS: Microsoft® Windows® 7

Processor: Dual-core 2Ghz CPU

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX® 10 compliant graphics card

Storage: 1 GB accessible area

