Celestian Tales Realms Beyond v20200527 – CODEX PC GAME

Celestian Tales Realms Beyond — is a fantastically hand-crafted RPG set in a world of doubtful morality, similar to our personal. Follow the journey of six comrades, knights who vowed to serve and defend the inheritor to the noble home as they rise and fall in their wrestle to survive in a world the place true enemies are sometimes their closest allies. Fighting is solely a part of the sport, and if you favor to deal with historical past or immersing your self in the world of data, you may flip off random video games typical of jRPG, cut back the problem stage, and likewise not fear concerning the well being of our heroes after the Match is over as a result of they’re mechanically heal after him. In the sport, we go to varied areas in the type of forests, castles or cities, the place we meet with totally different creatures — from bears, individuals, to fairies. With a few of them, we can work together and disagree or commerce objects discovered in the course of the journey, and trade them for higher and extra helpful ones.

Title: Celestian Tales Realms Beyond

Genre: Indie, RPG

Developer: Ekuator Games, Agate

Publisher: Digital Tribe

Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/684700/Celestian_Tales_Realms_Beyond/

Available Languages: english

Screenshots





