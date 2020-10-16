KOJOUJI Update 1 – PLAZA PC GAME

KOJOUJI Update 1 – PLAZA

KOJOUJI is a logical, journey and horror sport developed by SRR_GAMES for the PC platform. The setting in the sport belongs to the type of science fiction, motion, journey, meat, horror, science fiction, survival horror. The gameplay of Kojouji is a commonplace first-person horror sport on UE4, the place gathering key quest objects, studying notes, and diving from one finish to the opposite performs a key function. Replenishing the important provides of batteries for a flashlight and filters for a fuel masks doesn’t trouble: they’re fairly generously scattered.

Game Details

  • Title: KOJOUJI
  • Genre: Action, Adventure
  • Developer: SRR_GAMES
  • Publisher: SRR_GAMES
  • Release 12 months: 2020
  • Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1327260/KOJOUJI/
  • Release Name: KOJOUJI-PLAZA
  • Game Version: Update 1
  • Game Releaser: PLAZA
  • Size: 3.50 GB
  • Available Languages: english

