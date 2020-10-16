KOJOUJI Update 1 – PLAZA PC GAME

KOJOUJI Update 1 – PLAZA

KOJOUJI is a logical, journey and horror sport developed by SRR_GAMES for the PC platform. The setting in the sport belongs to the type of science fiction, motion, journey, meat, horror, science fiction, survival horror. The gameplay of Kojouji is a commonplace first-person horror sport on UE4, the place gathering key quest objects, studying notes, and diving from one finish to the opposite performs a key function. Replenishing the important provides of batteries for a flashlight and filters for a fuel masks doesn’t trouble: they’re fairly generously scattered.

KOJOUJI

Genre: Action, Adventure

Developer: SRR_GAMES

Publisher: SRR_GAMES

Release year: 2020

Steam link https://store.steampowered.com/app/1327260/KOJOUJI/

Release Name: KOJOUJI-PLAZA

Game Version: Update 1

Game Releaser: PLAZA

Size: 3.50 GB

Available Languages: english

