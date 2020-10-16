Let me leave corona zone v1.0 – PLAZA PC GAME

Let me go away corona zone v1.0 – PLAZA

Let me go away corona zone — is a gloomy, scary, however very fascinating horror recreation with a first-person view, in which one can find riddles, puzzles, and a sea of horrors, and rather more. The occasions of the sport happen in a sure condo constructing throughout quarantine, when an extremely harmful an infection spreads across the metropolis. The virus spreads by way of the air and staying in a confined house is much more harmful than a stroll alongside the road. So now you might want to get out of such a confined house. Try to get out of the anthill condo constructing earlier than you run out of filters, survive, and discover your method outdoors earlier than it’s too late.

Game Details Title: Let me go away corona zone

Let me go away corona zone Genre: Adventure, Casual, Indie, Simulation

Adventure, Casual, Indie, Simulation Developer: Malatsa Games

Malatsa Games Publisher: MoyBatya

MoyBatya Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1247060/Let_me_leave_corona_zone/

Release Name: Let.Me.Leave.Corona.Zone-PLAZA

Let.Me.Leave.Corona.Zone-PLAZA Game Version: v1.0

Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 1.70 GB

1.70 GB Available Languages: english, russian

Screenshots





Download Let me go away corona zone v1.0 – PLAZA [ 1.70 GB ] let-me-leave-corona-zone-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now