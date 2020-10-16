Mechanica v1.0.13 (upd.08.06.2020) PC GAME

Mechanica v1.0.13 (upd.08.06.2020)

Mechanica — in entrance of you is a large open desert world, and you’ll have to construct the primary base on its open areas. First, you have to to create circumstances for regular residing, create a place for an in a single day keep, and supply your self with important assets. And after a whereas you’ll get entry to applied sciences that you’ll have to continually and tirelessly develop. In basic, all the things is easy and comes right down to customary processes in Mechanica. You must extract a number of assets, construct buildings with their assist, research numerous applied sciences, develop meals, discover the vastness of this world and survive in all potential methods. But all that is solely half the battle. In addition to this, additionally, you will must set up protection. Your base can be continually attacked by robots, and you have to to defend in opposition to them.

Game Details Title: Mechanica

Mechanica Genre: Indie

Indie Developer: Deimos Interactive

Deimos Interactive Publisher: Deimos Interactive

Deimos Interactive Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1226990/Mechanica/

Size: 250 MB

250 MB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Mechanica v1.0.13 (upd.08.06.2020) – [ 250 MB ] mechanica-v1_0_13.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

