Save Your Nuts v1.2 (upd.23.05.2020) – PLAZA PC GAME

Save Your Nuts v1.2 (upd.23.05.2020) – PLAZA
Save Your Nuts — is an motion sport developed by Triple Scale Games for the PC platform. The surroundings in the sport refers to the type of sports activities, indie, motion, sports activities sport, steam achievements, joint sport on the community, native multiplayer, cooperative, humor, aggressive, animation and others. Before you is a fascinating journey, in which a wholesome spirit of competitors and a new sport reigns. According to the plot of the sport, skillful squirrels determined to educate the forest animals a lesson and arranged advanced exams, which not everybody can go. Your fundamental activity is to go to the beginning and run, overcoming all obstacles and difficulties.
Game Details
- Title: Save Your Nuts
- Genre: Action, Indie, Sports
- Developer: Triple Scale Games
- Publisher: Triple Scale Games
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/752170/Save_Your_Nuts/
- Release Name: Save.Your.Nuts-PLAZA
- Game Version: v1.2 (upd.23.05.2020)
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 1.0 GB
- Available Languages: English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese – Brazil, Simplified Chinese, Spanish – Spain, Russian, Italian, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Vietnamese, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish – Latin America
