Shadow Gangs v1.0 – SKIDROW PC GAME

Shadow Gangs v1.0 – SKIDROW
Shadow Gangs — a new sport in the model of outdated video games as a console, which is made in the traditional model. Here that you must select a character and go to the road to battle with opponents. All the graphics in the sport have HD high quality and had been fully drawn by hand. All soundtracks in the sport had been additionally written particularly by one guitarist for 5 years. The essential participant and character is a man named Dan, who’s a grasp of martial arts ninja. One well-known legal group, Shadow Force, captured the household of the primary character in captivity and now, your essential job is to dismantle the race of individuals.
Game Details
- Title: Shadow Gangs
- Genre: Action, Indie
- Developer: JKM corp
- Publisher: JKM corp
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1143430/Shadow_Gangs/
- Release Name: Shadow.Gangs-SKIDROW
- Game Version: v1.0
- Game Releaser: SKIDROW
- Size: 509.0 MB
- Available Languages: english, french, spanish – spain
Screenshots
Download Shadow Gangs v1.0 – SKIDROW [ 509.0 MB ]
shadow-gangs-skidrow.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...