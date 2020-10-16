Star Runner v1.0 – PLAZA PC GAME

Star Runner v1.0 – PLAZA
Star Runner — is an arcade, shooter, and motion recreation developed by George Mathis for the PC platform. The surroundings in the sport belongs to the model of fiction, indie, area, arcade, shooter, 2nd, motion, achievement. A new area recreation, which in flip is made in the model of 2D shooters, which can give gamers a lot of optimistic feelings from the gameplay. Not a very difficult management system, and fairly comprehensible gameplay, in the sport you’ll need to plow open areas and accumulate assets. You may even have the chance to duel with enemy ships that hunt for assets. You can set up restore modules, change and strengthen engines, and extra.
Game Details
- Title: Star Runner
- Genre: Indie
- Developer: George Mathis
- Publisher: GRM3 Software
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/771970/Star_Runner/
- Release Name: Star.Runner-PLAZA
- Game Version: v1.0
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 2.0 GB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download Star Runner v1.0 – PLAZA [ 2.0 GB ]
star_runner-plaza.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...