Tender v1.1c (upd.05.06.2020) PC GAME

Tender v1.1c (upd.05.06.2020)

Tender — pixel bloody horror. In 1991, a younger couple from Florida goes lacking whereas tenting. After a number of weeks of intense looking out, a man dwelling close to lacking vacationers was the one suspect. This man was interrogated and his home was ransacked, however the investigators didn’t discover any proof confirming his guilt, so he was launched. Until right now, there’s no details about the destiny of the lacking vacationers. And you can find a enormous variety of screamers, typically simply inexplicable random occasions, puzzles and riddles, and far more.

Game Details

  • Title: Tender
  • Genre: Adventure, Indie, Simulation
  • Developer: Shatter Glass Games
  • Publisher: Shatter Glass Games
  • Release yr: 2020
  • Steam hyperlink https://shatterglassgames.itch.io/tender
  • Release Name: Tender v1.1c (upd.05.06.2020)
  • Game Version: v1.1c (upd.05.06.2020)
  • Size: 395.7 MB
  • Available Languages: english

Screenshots

