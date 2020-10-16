The Art of Driving upd.04.06.2020 PC GAME

The Art of Driving upd.04.06.2020
The Art of Driving — is a fairly attention-grabbing arcade racing recreation primarily based on physics and low-poly graphics. Here you can find loopy races, steep tracks, a lot of excessive sports activities and enjoyable. There is no particular plot at the second in this recreation, but it surely is not likely wanted right here, as a result of the developer created this challenge primarily as a tribute to the classics. Plus, that is primarily a pen check of the writer. All that’s right here is a set of observe maps, a number of automobiles, and wonderful physics. And of course, good, albeit low-poly, graphics.
Game Details
- Title: The Art of Driving
- Genre: Racing
- Developer: bernhard534
- Publisher: bernhard534
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://bernhard534.itch.io/the-art-of-driving
- Release Name: The Art of Driving upd.04.06.2020
- Game Version: upd.04.06.2020
- Size: 160 MB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Game Update History:
- The Art of Driving → v1.0 [ 04.06.2020 ]
