The Art of Driving upd.04.06.2020 PC GAME

The Art of Driving upd.04.06.2020

The Art of Driving — is a fairly attention-grabbing arcade racing recreation primarily based on physics and low-poly graphics. Here you can find loopy races, steep tracks, a lot of excessive sports activities and enjoyable. There is no particular plot at the second in this recreation, but it surely is not likely wanted right here, as a result of the developer created this challenge primarily as a tribute to the classics. Plus, that is primarily a pen check of the writer. All that’s right here is a set of observe maps, a number of automobiles, and wonderful physics. And of course, good, albeit low-poly, graphics.

Game Details Title: The Art of Driving

The Art of Driving Genre: Racing

Racing Developer: bernhard534

bernhard534 Publisher: bernhard534

bernhard534 Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://bernhard534.itch.io/the-art-of-driving

Release Name: The Art of Driving upd.04.06.2020

The Art of Driving upd.04.06.2020 Game Version: upd.04.06.2020

Size: 160 MB

160 MB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Now