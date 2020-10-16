The House of Da Vinci 2 v1.0 – PLAZA PC GAME

The House of Da Vinci 2 v1.0 – PLAZA
In the sport The House of Da Vinci 2 — you must grow to be Giacomo, a scholar of the genius of the Renaissance — Leonardo da Vinci. You will discover a world that’s filled with mysteries, mechanical gadgets and mind-blowing innovations. Touch lots of of new objects, three-dimensional puzzles and breathtaking mechanical gadgets which can be ready for his or her secrets and techniques to be revealed. Travel to the previous not solely to clear up the mysteries of bygone days and discover hidden objects, but in addition to change your current. Become a witness to a sequence of mysterious occasions that led to the best discoveries in the historical past of all mankind. Remember your strongest weapon is thoughts.
Game Details
- Title: The House of Da Vinci 2
- Genre: Adventure, Indie, Strategy
- Developer: Blue Brain Games
- Publisher: Blue Brain Games
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1259840/The_House_of_Da_Vinci_2/
- Release Name: The.House.of.Da.Vinci.2-PLAZA
- Game Version: v1.0
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 3.50 GB
- Available Languages: English, Italian, German, Spanish – Spain, Portuguese – Brazil, Polish, Russian, Turkish, Simplified Chinese, Czech, Japanese
Screenshots
Download The House of Da Vinci 2 v1.0 – PLAZA [ 3.50 GB ]
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual