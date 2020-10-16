Toasty v1.27 (upd.27.05.2020) PC GAME

Toasty v1.27 (upd.27.05.2020)

Toasty — is a new adventure-style recreation with motion and role-playing components. The predominant character of this recreation might be in a position to take a look at his energy in battles in opposition to evil and harmful enemies. This is the story of a little-known hero who had by no means stood out in opposition to his associates and acquaintances. But the time has come to change your life, hazard is not asleep and the world is in hazard, solely you’ll be able to go via tough trials and save not solely your self, but additionally associates and family members. And you will see a bike journey, bodily puzzles with labyrinths and shifting objects, and far, far more. Embark on a journey, battle the forces of Evil, defeat all enemies, and save the world.

Game Details Title: Toasty

Toasty Genre: Action, Adventure, Casual, Indie, RPG

Action, Adventure, Casual, Indie, RPG Developer: Pocket Llama

Pocket Llama Publisher: Pocket Llama

Pocket Llama Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1280570/Toasty/

Release Name: Toasty v1.27 (upd.27.05.2020)

Toasty v1.27 (upd.27.05.2020) Game Version: v1.27 (upd.27.05.2020)

Size: 115 MB

115 MB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Toasty v1.27 (upd.27.05.2020) – [ 115 MB ] toasty-v1_27.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now