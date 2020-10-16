Wavey The Rocket v1.0.2 (upd.27.05.2020) – CODEX PC GAME

Wavey The Rocket v1.0.2 (upd.27.05.2020) – CODEX
Wavey The Rocket — is an journey two-dimensional motion sport in which you and the primary character must attempt to save our moon. They wish to destroy it, and now solely you’ll be able to forestall it. A secret group is attempting to destroy the moon, which in flip can result in big issues. So this plan must be prevented, and solely you are able to do it. Take management of Wavy, the hero, the power to save the Moon and defeat the enemy, go on a journey, overcome obstacles, rush ahead, amassing bonuses and passing quite a few exams alongside the way in which, and survive.
Game Details
- Title: Wavey The Rocket
- Genre: Action, Indie
- Developer: UpperRoom Games Ltd
- Publisher: UpperRoom Games Ltd
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1050880/Wavey_The_Rocket/
- Release Name: Wavey.The.Rocket-CODEX
- Game Version: v1.0.2 (upd.27.05.2020)
- Game Releaser: CODEX
- Size: 2.90 GB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download Wavey The Rocket v1.0.2 (upd.27.05.2020) – CODEX [ 2.90 GB ]
wavey_the_rocket-codex.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...