Astoria Legends v4 demo (upd.18.05.2020) PC GAME

Astoria Legends — is a very quick, dynamic journey sport in the Hack’n’Slash style in which you must take management of a warrior and go right into a collection of battles with the minions of the Gods. The sport takes place in an uncommon fantasy world in which the tyranny of the Old Gods has reached such an extent that the mortals themselves have declared conflict on the Gods. Well, right here you’ll play the function of Cybele, the warrior woman who as soon as led the ranks of the rebels, and now she is combating the followers and henchmen of the traditional Gods with the only real function of liberating the world and beginning a new period in which mortals will already be free from the Gods.
Game Details
- Title: Astoria Legends
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Fighting
- Developer: SkyartXV
- Publisher: SkyartXV
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Release Name: Astoria Legends v4 demo (upd.18.05.2020)
- Game Version: v4 demo (upd.18.05.2020)
- Size: 356 MB
- Available Languages: english
