Black Skylands upd.04.05.2020 (demo) PC GAME

Black Skylands — is an arcade scrolling shooter in which gamers will journey to a world that consists of hovering islands. The military of the monstrous Swarm immediately attacked this world, and solely courageous captains of celestial ships can cease opponents and destroy them as soon as and for all. Earth has became hundreds of flying islands. Survivors are at struggle for assets. You are the captain of an airship who desires to get to Black Skyland, a actual scavenger paradise. To do this, you need to destroy the hordes of hostile monsters and discover peace and prosperity in your folks.
Game Details
- Title: Black Skylands
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie, RPG
- Developer: Hungry Couch Games
- Publisher: tinyBuild
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1143810/Black_Skylands/
- Release Name: Black Skylands upd.04.05.2020 (demo)
- Game Version: upd.04.05.2020 (demo)
- Size: 150 MB
- Available Languages: english, russian
Screenshots
