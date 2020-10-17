Bonkies upd.18.05.2020 PC GAME

Bonkies upd.18.05.2020

Co-op design recreation Bonkies on PC. In the position of nimble builder monkeys, the participant should go to completely different planets, resolve varied puzzles, accumulate bananas. Each hero has bionic arms and jetpacks that may assist overcome the quite difficult legal guidelines of physics. Each degree is created manually and can supply its personal assessments. A wealthy character roster will will let you select a little prankster to your style, however different heroes additionally promise. You can go it alone, however collectively it can be rather more enjoyable. A scattering of varied recreation modes is additionally in place.

Title: Bonkies

Genre: Casual, Indie

Developer: Studio Gauntlet

Publisher: Crunching Koalas

Release year: 2018

2018 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/889260/Bonkies/

Size: 152 MB

Available Languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Spain, Japanese, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish – Latin America, Traditional Chinese

