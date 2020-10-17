Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered v1.1.1.1279145 PC GAME

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered v1.1.1.1279145
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered — was considered one of the main blockbusters of 2009. We counsel you re-go via the epic marketing campaign from this recreation, recreated in excessive definition. The marketing campaign begins instantly after the dramatic occasions of the revolutionary recreation Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare, which has gained worldwide recognition. The thrilling and dynamic plot of Modern Warfare 2 is devoted to repelling a new risk that has put the world on the brink of catastrophe. The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 marketing campaign acquired improved textures, animations, a life like bodily mannequin, an expanded dynamic vary of lighting and a variety of different new technology applied sciences. Together with Sope, Price, Ghost and the remainder of OTG-141, you need to restore the world order by taking part in such traditional episodes as «Rock Climber», «Colony» and «Whiskey-Hostel».
Game Details
- Title: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
- Genre: Action, Shooter
- Developer: Infinity Ward, Beenox
- Publisher: Infinity Ward, Beenox
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://eu.store.battle.internet/en-us/product/call-of-duty-modern-warfare-2-campaign-remastered
- Release Name: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered v1.1.1.1279145
- Game Version: v1.1.1.1279145
- Size: 64.8 GB
- Available Languages: English, Espanol, Portugues, Deutsch Espanol, Francais, Italiano, Polski, Russian
Screenshots
Download Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered v1.1.1.1279145 – [ 64.8 GB ]
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual