Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered v1.1.1.1279145 PC GAME

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered v1.1.1.1279145

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered — was considered one of the main blockbusters of 2009. We counsel you re-go via the epic marketing campaign from this recreation, recreated in excessive definition. The marketing campaign begins instantly after the dramatic occasions of the revolutionary recreation Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare, which has gained worldwide recognition. The thrilling and dynamic plot of Modern Warfare 2 is devoted to repelling a new risk that has put the world on the brink of catastrophe. The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 marketing campaign acquired improved textures, animations, a life like bodily mannequin, an expanded dynamic vary of lighting and a variety of different new technology applied sciences. Together with Sope, Price, Ghost and the remainder of OTG-141, you need to restore the world order by taking part in such traditional episodes as «Rock Climber», «Colony» and «Whiskey-Hostel».

Game Details Title: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Genre: Action, Shooter

Action, Shooter Developer: Infinity Ward, Beenox

Infinity Ward, Beenox Publisher: Infinity Ward, Beenox

Infinity Ward, Beenox Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://eu.store.battle.internet/en-us/product/call-of-duty-modern-warfare-2-campaign-remastered

Release Name: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered v1.1.1.1279145

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered v1.1.1.1279145 Game Version: v1.1.1.1279145

Size: 64.8 GB

64.8 GB Available Languages: English, Espanol, Portugues, Deutsch Espanol, Francais, Italiano, Polski, Russian

Screenshots





Download Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered v1.1.1.1279145 – [ 64.8 GB ] call-of-duty-modern-warfare-2-campaign-remastered.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered | RePack [ 52.8 GB ]

Download Now