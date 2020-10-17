Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has an infallible sniper who kills by playing the piano

In August 2020, the Twitch streamer made headlines when he was able to get a sniper kill in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare using a battery. While it was only a single kill, to say it was impressive would be an understatement considering how much precision it took.

A couple of weeks later he tried again, this time doing a five kill streak. Now, DeanoBeano has once again done what some might consider impossible, using a new tool. During a recent live stream, DeanoBeano used a keyboard to get four killstreaks, impressing the Call of Duty community once again.

In the clip, which currently has over 16,000 positive ratings on Reddit, Deano takes out three enemies in quick succession near the side of the map using the AX-50 sniper rifle, before running and killing another person with the 725 rifles. battery killings were impressive, this one with the keyboard is even more absurd.

🎹 @DeanoBeano, who went viral for sniping with a drum kit, is back in Modern Warfare. This time, he's using a piano keyboard to destroy his enemies.pic.twitter.com/odnw0gSxIC — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) October 16, 2020