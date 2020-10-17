‘Cyberpunk 2077 will sell 15 million copies in its first year’

Cyberpunk 2077 is definitely one of the most anticipated games of this 2020. CD Projekt RED is a certainty and has given players the certainty that their next RPG will reach new heights with the material shown so far.

Obviously, The Witcher 3 was an incredibly successful game for CDPR, not only in terms of reception but sales as well, so we should expect a similar performance from Cyberpunk 2077 as well. However, analyst Michael Pachter believes the title will do better.

Speaking with Gamingbolt in a recent interview, Pachter said that sales of Cyberpunk 2077 at launch will depend on how critically received it, before adding that a strong reception is more or less guaranteed, meaning sales will almost certainly be as well. very strong. According to Pachter, the game will manage to sell 15 million units in its first year.

” It’s really hard to tell, ” Pachter said. ” It will also be out in November, so I say it will probably sell around 15 million copies. Could it sell 20 million? Are you sure? 12 million? Sure. But 15 million seems the right amount. If you get a 99 on Metacritic, it could sell as much as 30 million. . But if he gets 90, he’ll sell 15 million. “

Speaking of the critical reception expected for Cyberpunk 2077 not long ago, Pachter said the game will likely end around 92 on Metacritic.

” The difference between a 90 and a 97 are tiny nuances that critics focus on, ” he said. ” I could see Cyberpunk get a 97, but right now I’d say 92 will be the most likely average vote and it will sell 15 million copies .”

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on November 19th. The game has recently entered the gold phase, so it shouldn’t be subject to any last-minute postponements.