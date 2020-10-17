Get Over Blood v1.0 – PLAZA PC GAME

Get Over Blood v1.0 – PLAZA

Get Over Blood — is an journey and motion sport developed by hede for the PC platform. The atmosphere in the sport belongs to the type of fantasy, motion, journey, indie, horror, tough, humorous, ambiance, for one participant. So, that is an journey indie sport, with parts of motion and horror, the place the participant’s process is to management a character who should climb to the highest of the tower. The major purpose in this sport is to scramble up the crimson rope, overcoming passing obstacles. You can even cease in the method of climbing, and you can even drop the rope or swing it. The peculiarity of the sport, first of all, consists in lifting to the tower.

Game Details Title: Get Over Blood

Get Over Blood Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie

Action, Adventure, Indie Developer: hede

hede Publisher: hede

hede Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1306160/Get_Over_Blood/

Release Name: Get.Over.Blood-PLAZA

Get.Over.Blood-PLAZA Game Version: v1.0

Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 450 MB

450 MB Available Languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish – Spain, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Greek, Hungarian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Portuguese – Brazil, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish – Latin America, Swedish, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese

Screenshots





Download Get Over Blood v1.0 – PLAZA [ 450 MB ] get_over_blood-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now