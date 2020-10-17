Good-Feel: the studio of Yoshi’s Crafted World is working on a new action for the Switch coming in 2021

Good-Feel, the studio of Yoshi’s Crafted World, is working on a new game for the Switch scheduled for launch in 2021.

In the latest issue of Famitsu (translated by Nintendo Life ), Good-Feel president Etsunobu Ebisu said the upcoming game is an action title set in Japan and that he expects it to have international appeal.

It doesn’t have an official name yet, but it has been shown via storyboard and concept art.

Good-Feel, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this month, is reportedly expanding with the opening of an office in Osaka.

The studio has been developing games exclusively for Nintendo platforms since its inception. Previous titles from the company include Wario Land: Shake It, Kirby’s Epic Yarn, and Yoshi’s Woolly World.