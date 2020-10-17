Kingdom Two Crowns Dead Lands v1.1.3 – PLAZA PC GAME

Kingdom Two Crowns Dead Lands v1.1.3 – PLAZA

Raw Fury has launched a new addition DLC to the Kingdom Two Crowns technique referred to as Dead Lands. DLC will add gloomy notes to the sport. It will probably be attainable to change the ruler, add 4 new kings, and provides the heroes new abilities. The heroine Miriam, the demon hunter Zangetsu, the summoner Gebel, the alchemist Alfred will seem. The continuation of the sport, which as soon as grew to become in style and received many awards. But not simply an journey motion in 2D model awaits you, but additionally a technique, however with an admixture of role-playing and far more. And once more you’ll have to defend the dominion from its greed. True, now all the pieces is taking place in the brand new mode, in the full-fledged technique mode. On the one hand, you’ll have to discover the world and acquire cash, and on the opposite hand, you will have to rebuild your kingdom and do all the pieces to make it flourish.

NOTES. This launch is standalone and consists of all content material and DLC from our earlier releases and updates.

Title: Kingdom Two Crowns Dead Lands

Genre: Adventure, Indie, Simulation, Strategy

Developer: StumpySquid, Fury Studios, Coatsink

Publisher: Raw Fury

Release year: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1299270/Kingdom_Two_Crowns_Dead_Lands/

Release Name: Kingdom.Two.Crowns.Dead.Lands-PLAZA

Game Version: v1.1.3

Game Releaser: PLAZA

Size: 1.08 GB

Available Languages: English, Italian, German, Spanish – Spain, Japanese, Korean, Russian, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Portuguese – Brazil

