Lobotomy Corporation v1.0.2.13e PC GAME

Lobotomy Corporation v1.0.2.13e
In the sport «Lobotomy Corporation» you’ll lead an uncommon firm coping with the content material of SCP-objects, and, extra merely, monsters. This is carried out to extract particular vitality from them. Your job is to construct particular cameras and comprise probably the most horrible monsters. Be extraordinarily cautious, as a result of SCP-objects are extraordinarily harmful, every has its personal distinctive skills which can be value exploring in order to reliably and safely comprise the monster.
Game Details
- Title: Lobotomy Corporation
- Genre: Indie, Simulation, Early Access
- Developer: Project Moon
- Publisher: Project Moon
- Release yr: 2016
- Steam hyperlink http://retailer.steampowered.com/app/568220/Lobotomy_Corporation__Monster_Management_Simulation/
- Release Name: Lobotomy Corporation v1.0.2.13e
- Game Version: v1.0.2.13e
- Size: 1.50 GB
- Available Languages: english, korean, japanese, russian
Screenshots
