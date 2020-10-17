Mayhem in Single Valley Confessions v04.05.2020 PC GAME

Mayhem in Single Valley Confessions v04.05.2020
Mayhem in Single Valley Confessions — is a sport with an fascinating idea in which the character you play for realizes that he is a sport character. How will his notion of the world change. How does it relate to graphics builders. What is his opinion in regards to the builders who put him in a harmful and much from best world. Help the principle character come to self-awareness and discover the which means of existence.
Game Details
- Title: Mayhem in Single Valley Confessions
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie
- Developer: Fluxscopic Ltd.
- Publisher: tinyBuild
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1282600/Mayhem_in_Single_Valley_Confessions/
- Release Name: Mayhem in Single Valley Confessions v04.05.2020
- Game Version: v04.05.2020
- Size: 687.0 MB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
