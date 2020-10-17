PlayStation Store: The new version for desktop and mobile has a release date and will introduce some changes

Sony Interactive Entertainment will launch a new version of the PlayStation Store on the desktop between 21 and 26 October, followed by a version for mobile devices on 28 October.

The new version of the PlayStation Store on desktop and mobile devices will no longer allow the purchase of games and add-ons for PlayStation 3, PSP, or PS Vita, as well as PlayStation 4 apps, themes, and avatars. The Wish List feature is also missing. will be more.

Games and add-ons for PlayStation 3, PSP, and PS Vita, as well as PlayStation 4 apps, themes, and avatars, can still be purchased by logging into the PlayStation Store directly from the consoles where the content is sold.

The following changes will take effect online on October 21-26 and on mobile devices on October 28.

You will no longer be able to purchase :

PlayStation 3 games and add-ons

PSP games and add-ons (PlayStation Portable)

PlayStation Vita games and add-ons

App

Themes

Avatar

The Wish List function and all items currently in the “Wish List” will be removed.

” The content listed above will no longer be available for purchase on the PlayStation Store if accessed via a desktop or mobile device. However, you will still be able to purchase content for the PlayStation 3, PSP, or PS Vita by accessing the PlayStation Store directly from the PlayStation 3., PSP, or PS Vita. PlayStation 4 apps, themes, and avatars can be downloaded via PlayStation Store to your PlayStation 4 console. “

” You will still be able to access all of your previously purchased PlayStation 3, PSP, or PS Vita content as before. Existing PlayStation 4 apps, themes, and avatars will remain on the PS4 console .”