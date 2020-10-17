PS5 and UI reveal make a bang on YouTube with trending and more than 6.7 million views

As you probably know, Sony yesterday unveiled the ‘ user interface of SS5 with a new video. The new user experience, or UX, introduces several new features aimed at making gaming experiences more fun, engaging, personalized, and based on socialization.

According to what reported by Benji-Sales on Twitter, the video published by Sony has had great success on YouTube, recording 6.7 million views in a single day.

Not only that, but the movie also has over 300,000 likes, 368,885 at the time of writing.

These numbers are a clear sign of how eagerly fans are waiting for Sony’s next-gen console.

Today's PlayStation 5 UI Reveal is the #1 Trending video on YouTube. It's already hit 3.5 million views, and 300k likes I see why Sony is so bullish on PlayStation 5 outselling PlayStation 4 launch. Nearly every PlayStation 5 focused media does absolutely insane metrics online pic.twitter.com/S6e7hIN6tW — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) October 15, 2020

In related news, we learned that PS5 ‘s UI will have 4K resolution with HDR, while Xbox Series X’s will have 1080p resolution.