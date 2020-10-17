Songs for a Hero A Lenda do Heroi – PLAZA PC GAME

Songs for a Hero A Lenda do Heroi – PLAZA

Songs for a Hero A Lenda do Heroi — a new heroic sport that’s designed completely for PC. Here you’re ready for brand new adventures in a three-dimensional world that’s stuffed with surprises. The identify of the sport is intently intertwined with its actions, the place the primary character sings his tune by a whole bunch of obstacles and enemies, he will go by all of the trials and attempt to achieve fame. In flip, this platformer is made with a humorous method. And it’s a must to soar on the platforms, move the checks, run away about monsters, journey on floating platforms, and never solely. In different phrases, passing this sport will offer you many hours of journey and fascinating pastime.

Game Details Title: Songs for a Hero A Lenda do Heroi

Songs for a Hero A Lenda do Heroi Genre: Adventure, Casual, Indie

Adventure, Casual, Indie Developer: Dumativa Game Studio, Castro Brothers

Dumativa Game Studio, Castro Brothers Publisher: Dumativa Game Studio

Dumativa Game Studio Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/389170/Songs_for_a_Hero__A_Lenda_do_Heri/

Release Name: Songs.for.a.Hero.A.Lenda.do.Heroi-PLAZA

Songs.for.a.Hero.A.Lenda.do.Heroi-PLAZA Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 1.60 GB

1.60 GB Available Languages: english, portuguese – brazil

Screenshots





Download Songs for a Hero A Lenda do Heroi – PLAZA [ 1.60 GB ] songs_for_a_hero_a_lenda_do_heroi-plaza.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now