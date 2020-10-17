Spider-Man: Miles Morales in a new gameplay video between stealth and combat

We’ve received tons of new Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales gameplay details and videos in recent times, thanks to Game Informer. Now, the magazine has uploaded a new clip showing Insomniac’s stealth gameplay and game combat.

If you’ve played Marvel’s Spider-Man, much of what happens in the Miles Morales video will be familiar to you, with the character finding himself in a warehouse full of henchmen, with the stealth section culminating in a fight against a group of enemies.

There are a few new additions being showcased, however, including Miles’ camouflage ability, how this transforms into stealth, and the ability to perform stealth takedowns from walls.

In related news, we learned that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will not have loading screens on PS5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales recently went gold and will be released on PS5 and PS4 on November 19 worldwide.