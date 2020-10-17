Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Spider-Cat is the real star and even pops up on a cover for the game

After its revelation, as we reported yesterday, Spider-Cat has practically become the star of social media. Inside Spider-Man: Miles Morales our protagonist will be able to use the help of the very nice Spider-Cat who will act not only as a pet but as a real helper.

Predictably, the web was unleashed by publishing several memes related to the cat, with images, videos of him in action and even some who created a cover of the game with Spider-Cat as the protagonist, which even attracted comments of Insomniac who, jokingly, declared: ” Stop spoiling the reversible cover! “.

In short, it seems that Spider-Cat has really stolen the show from Miles! During these days we have heard a lot about Spider-Man: Miles Morales and among the shared details we now know that the game for PlayStation 5 will not have loading screens. In addition, a new gameplay video focused on stealth has also been published that you can view by clicking here.

Stop spoiling the reversible box art 🐈 https://t.co/xyvci41CQ7 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 15, 2020

We remind you that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 from November 19th.