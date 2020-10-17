Sword and Adventurer upd.18.05.2020 PC GAME

Sword and Adventurer upd.18.05.2020
Sword and Adventurer — is an journey motion role-playing recreation the place we should tackle certainly one of the three important characters. We are provided a alternative of a warrior, mage or shooter. Defeat monsters, acquire one of the best gear, and pump your character to the utmost. Monsters threaten peace in town. In the tower are hiding demons who’re plotting the conquest of the world. Girl with a magic sword — enemy or pal. Three heroes with a number of skills, a big selection of abilities and gear will convey you superb adventures. Sword and Adventurer is a 3D Action-RPG in which you’ll select certainly one of three heroes: warrior, thief and mage. They all have completely different abilities. Defeat the monsters to get gear, improve your character, defeat the demon king and save town.
Game Details
- Title: Sword and Adventurer
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Casual, Indie, RPG
- Developer: Konring Studio
- Publisher: Konring
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1170500/Sword_and_Adventurer/
- Release Name: Sword and Adventurer upd.18.05.2020
- Game Version: upd.18.05.2020
- Size: 323 MB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download Sword and Adventurer upd.18.05.2020 – [ 323 MB ]
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual