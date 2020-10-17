The Elder Scrolls 6 and Bethesda Xbox exclusive games and no PS5? Phil Spencer suggests it

During a recent interview, Phil Spencer strongly hinted that The Elder Scrolls 6, as well as Starfield, future Fallout, and many other Bethesda titles, may never make it to PS5 or other platforms.

Until now, Bethesda has always released cross-platform titles, but with the recent acquisition by Microsoft, that certainty has begun to waver. Losing major series such as The Elder Scrolls or Fallout would be a blow to Sony, but this would justify the money Microsoft spent on this billionaire deal.

Kotaku posed this question directly to Phil Spencer and the answer, while not a sharp no, strongly suggests that, other than Xbox and PC, Bethesda titles won’t go anywhere else:

” This deal was not signed to take the games away from another platform. Nowhere in the documentation we have organized does it say ‘How do we prevent other players from playing these titles?’ We want more people to play and not less. However, I will also say that if I think about where people could play and the number of devices we have, as well as the fact that we have xCloud, PCs and Game Pass, as well as our consoles, I don’t think I should be rolling out those games to platforms other than the ones we already support, to make this deal work for us. “

The acquisition of Zenimax, the parent company that includes Bethesda, but also a dozen other development houses, cost Microsoft a whopping 7.5 billion dollars. Making the most anticipated AAA titles exclusive will certainly be the best strategy to amortize the investment in favor of the Xbox brand.

How will it end? Do you think Microsoft will hold onto its new IPs, or will it show generosity? Considering that the next Bethesda games won’t be out until a couple of years, there’s plenty of time to make a decision or, alternatively, get a new Xbox, just to be on the safe side.