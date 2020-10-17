The Trud v1.0 – HOODLUM PC GAME

The Trud v1.0 – HOODLUM
The Trud a new thrilling sport, with components of horror, which tells the fascinating story of a cute lady named Amanda, who solely a few months in the past moved together with her mother and father to California. It is not unusual, however becoming a member of a new one-year workforce, turning into a problem and making new associates is troublesome. As deliberate by the builders, in the yard, the occasions of the sport happen in 1989. This PC sport, in flip, is a puzzle sport in which it is continually essential to clear up them. The foremost character will stay a lot of disagreeable moments from which it is essential to discover a approach out.
Game Details
- Title: The Trud
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Casual, Indie
- Developer: Matheus Antonio
- Publisher: Matheus Antonio
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1237760/The_Trud/
- Release Name: The.Trud-HOODLUM
- Game Version: v1.0
- Game Releaser: HOODLUM
- Size: 3.36 GB
- Available Languages: english, polish
Screenshots
Download The Trud v1.0 – HOODLUM [ 3.36 GB ]
the_trud-hoodlum.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...