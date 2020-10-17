Wild Russia upd.22.05.2020 – PLAZA PC GAME

Wild Russia upd.22.05.2020 – PLAZA
Wild Russia — is an atmospheric motion recreation with an open world. The recreation, as the identify suggests, takes place in Russia, in a provincial space. Wild Russia belongs to the journey horror with a miserable environment. The principal character is an agent named Red, who finds himself in a mysterious place with anomalies. His principal purpose is to discover a method out and keep alive. Explore the atmosphere, remedy puzzles, work together with the skin world, run away from monsters and survive. Wild Russia is an journey and horror recreation developed by Andreev for the PC platform. The atmosphere in the sport refers to the type of post-apocalypse, motion, journey, informal, horror, post-apocalypse, environment, steam achievements.
Game Details
- Title: Wild Russia
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Casual
- Developer: Andreev
- Publisher: Andreev
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1287250/Wild_Russia/
- Release Name: Wild.Russia-PLAZA
- Game Version: upd.22.05.2020
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 3.13 GB
- Available Languages: english, russian
