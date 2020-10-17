Xbox Series X in action in two gameplay videos of Gears 5 and Gears Tactics between 120 fps and ‘high-end PC performance’

New gameplay sequences from Gears 5 and Gears Tactics for Xbox Series X have been shared online and show how the two games run on Microsoft’s next-gen console.

The new videos have been shared by Clubic on YouTube and showcase the next-gen features and improvements that games on Series X will get.

What the new Gears 5 and Gears Tactics videos can’t show at the moment are the two games running at frame rates above 60 FPS, but it looks like the console will deliver great results on that front too. According to a new report from Ars Technica, Gears 5 on Xbox Series X runs great at 120 FPS as much as it does on a high-end PC, which is very impressive considering the price of the new console compared to a powerful PC.

Below are the two videos of Gears 5 and Gears Tactics for Xbox Series X:

Gears 5 and Gears Tactics are among the Xbox Series X optimized launch titles along with many other high profile games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Borderlands 3, Forza Horizon, Sea of ​​Thieves, and many more. The two games are currently available for PC and Xbox One.