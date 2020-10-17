Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One support, cross-gen will now be evaluated on a case-by-case basis

A long time ago, Microsoft made a statement that not many users liked: Xbox next-gen first-party titles would be cross-gen for at least two years.

The fear of many players was that the aforementioned titles would never be “truly” next-gen, as they would also have to accommodate the needs of “inferior” consoles. The gameplay reveal of Halo Infinite, rejected by many users, has done nothing but fuel these fears.

As stated by Phil Spencer in a recent interview, it seems that Microsoft’s mentality has changed slightly: Xbox first-party titles will now no longer be cross-gen, but it will be a decision that will be made “on a case-by-case basis”.

” I think we’ll evaluate on a case-by-case basis. When we’ve said a couple of years, it’s because we’ve seen the game roadmap and what we’re building. We’re just trying to be transparent with the people on the game roadmap that might arrive on the last-gen. “.

For some time there have been rumors that Halo Infinite would “abandon” Xbox One to become an exclusively next-gen title and this statement only supports the theory.

As things stand, Microsoft has Everwild, State of Decay 3, Fable, Forza Motorsport, and Avowed as Xbox Series X and S-only titles. Could others soon be added, such as the aforementioned Halo Infinite?