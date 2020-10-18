Aground v2.0.5 (upd.18.04.2020) – SiMPLEX PC GAME

Aground v2.0.5 (upd.18.04.2020) – SiMPLEX

Aground is a colourful two-dimensional sandbox from Fancy Fish Games. This time, occasions take gamers to the huge expanses of an superb uninhabited island, hiding many secrets and techniques and mysteries. Caught in these components as a results of a tragic shipwreck, the primary character tries to do all the things potential to survive at all prices. Search for sources, construct homes, get the primary settlement and all the required infrastructure, monitor the wants of your alter ego and of course, attempt to discover the chance to return residence.

Game Details Title: Aground

Aground Genre: Adventure, Indie, RPG

Adventure, Indie, RPG Developer: Fancy Fish Games, SnöBox Studio

Fancy Fish Games, SnöBox Studio Publisher: Fancy Fish Games, Whitethorn Digital

Fancy Fish Games, Whitethorn Digital Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/876650/Aground/

Release Name: Aground v2.0.5 (upd.18.04.2020) – SiMPLEX

Aground v2.0.5 (upd.18.04.2020) – SiMPLEX Game Version: v2.0.5 (upd.18.04.2020)

Game Releaser: SiMPLEX

SiMPLEX Size: 160 MB

160 MB Available Languages: english, russian

Screenshots





Download Aground v2.0.5 (upd.18.04.2020) – SiMPLEX [ 160 MB ] aground.torrent How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now