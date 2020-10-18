“Banjo-Kazooie and Conker? Their return is a Rare decision,” explains Phil Spencer

The Banjo-Kazooie series has enjoyed a new wave of popularity, thanks to the inclusion of the historic duo in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. New popularity that has translated into new merchandise for Rare and new spotlight on an icon from the good old days.

With this renewed public interest, is it possible that, in the future, Rare could develop a new platform title? Crash and Spyro proved that remakes work great and Crash 4 opened the door to full-fledged high-budget sequels, so why not Banjo-Kazooie too?

Phil Spencer intervened on the matter, arguing that both Banjo-Kazooie and Conker, another Rare IP recently back on everyone’s lips, can come back to life on Xbox consoles without problems, but this is a decision of Rare.

” I let the studios choose what they want to work on. I have a lot of respect for Rare and the work they do. They love to create new things and have seen the success of Sea of ​​Thieves, so they are very excited for Everwild. However, the Response on Battletoads was good. Our partners at Dlala have done a great job with the game. So, I think it’s always a question of balance. My inbox is full of ‘Let the studio work on a new chapter of this IP ‘, but also’ Why did you bring back Crimson Skies and Blinx? ‘. “.

Considering that, at the moment, Rare is committed to supporting Sea of ​​Thieves and creating Everwild, it’s unlikely that she’ll be able to make a Conker or Banjo-Kazooie sequel or remaster in the foreseeable future unless she relies on some external study.

After witnessing the success of Crash and Spyro, perhaps Rare will seriously consider the idea. What do you think? Does Banjo-Kazooie deserve to get back on track with a new chapter? Or are there other platforming icons from the past that deserve a new chance before them?